Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a "very rare" neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS).

The My Heart Will Go On singer revealed her health news as she announced a further delay to her European tour in an emotional video on Instagram on Thursday.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she tearfully said. "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all the spasms that I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

According to America's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, SPS is characterised by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs as well as a heightened sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.

In January, the 54-year-old revealed she was suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" when she cancelled the North American leg of her Courage World Tour.

Many of her spring 2023 European shows have now been postponed to spring 2024. Eight of her summer 2023 performances have been cancelled altogether, while the concerts scheduled for August to October 2023 remain.

"I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again but I have to admit it's been a struggle," Celine continued. "I miss you so much, I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you. I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.

"For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery... I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon."

At present, the Canadian singer is scheduled to resume performing in Amsterdam, the Netherlands in August 2023.