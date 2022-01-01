ABBA picked London for Voyage concert to show UK loyalty following Brexit

ABBA are said to have chosen London for their 'ABBA Voyage' show to show their support for the UK after Brexit.



According to the avatar show's producer Svana Gisla, the Swedish pop icons wanted to show their loyalty to the country that has brought them much success following its withdrawal from the European Union in 2020.



Gisla told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "There were a lot of companies leaving, there was a lot of uncertainty about the UK at the time and it was ABBA themselves that decided, 'No, we want to come in. They might be leaving, but we want to come in', because ABBA has been incredibly much-loved in the UK."



She added: "They have all lived in London for a period of their lives, they love London very much and it very quickly just became the only option."



In May, the 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers launched the spectacular concert featuring their 'Abba-tars' (holograms) at a purpose-built arena in Stratford, east London.



The 90-minute show features pre-recorded classics mixed with the band’s new numbers such as ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.



ABBA played their last concert just over 41 years ago.



The avatar shows could go on even after the group - comprising Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - have left this world.



And the 'Super Trouper' hitmakers have teased they are planning to use their concert holograms for "exciting new things" in future.



They said: “If you are an ABBA fan, who loyally has stuck with us for many years, our hope is that you will see the Abba-tars as agents in the new story, which may lead to exciting new things in the future."