Liam Gallagher's only rival would be the late Freddie Mercury

Liam Gallagher says he's the only frontman, other than the late Freddie Mercury, who could perform a solo gig as big as Knebworth.

The 50-year-old star - who fronted Oasis between 1991 until 2009 - documented his return to Knebworth as a solo star earlier this summer as he performed at the Hertfordshire site 26 years on from the 'Wonderwall' band's iconic shows in 1996.

And speaking in the film 'Knebworth 22', the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker insisted the only other singer who could have pulled it off would have been the Queen frontman.

Liam said: “Mick Jagger wouldn’t be able to do this on his own.

“Bono wouldn’t be able to do this on his own.

“Robert Plant wouldn’t be able to do this on his own.

“Maybe Freddie Mercury might be, but he’s not here, is he?’”

Discussing the project, Liam said: "I'm still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I'm still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I'm so glad that we documented it.

"Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let's do it again in another 26 years. LG x."

Meanwhile, Liam recently vowed to sing Oasis songs till the day he dies.

The outspoken star branded anyone who takes issue with him singing their tunes at his solo gigs not true fans of the Britpop legends.

He fumed on Twitter: “Anyone who got a problem with me singing oasis tunes ain’t real oasis fans there just massive *****. (sic)"

Liam declared: “Oasis till I die."

The criticism came after Liam claimed his estranged brother Noel Gallagher "blocked" him from using Oasis songs in 'Knebworth 22'.

None of the band's classic tracks feature in the film because of his "angry squirt" of a sibling.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if Oasis songs would feature, Liam replied: "No Oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them.

"(Noel) also blocked the Oasis (song) I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute, he's a horrible little man."

Another fan replied to Liam's tweet, saying: "(Noel) was praising u on (sic) his last interview. This is maddening. The doc will still be excellent tho. (sic)"

In reply, Liam – who has been in a public spat with Noel, 55, since the guitarist quit Oasis at their final gig in Paris – said: "What (Noel) says and does are two different things he's a sad little dwarf."

Returning to the subject, later on, the 'Once' hitmaker said: "You can stop us using the songs but you can't erase our memories shame on you Noel Gallagher."