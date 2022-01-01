Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel 'begged' him to let the family help before he died

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel has recalled a conversation the pair had two days before his death.

The late I Want Candy singer's twin sister, Angel, took to Instagram on Wednesday to commemorate what would have been their joint 35th birthdays.

"While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support," Angel wrote to her followers. "Almost 11 years ago, I lost my sister, Leslie. I remember feeling broken, confused, and I questioned how I was going to continue on without her in my life... And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling."

She continued, "This time, it's my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond... and now... he is gone. It feels unfair... I feel too young to carry the weight of losing two of my siblings."

Insisting that Aaron's loved ones "tried everything" to prevent his death, Angel recalled, "I spoke with him two days before he passed, and I begged, once again, for him to let us help. I did not know that would be the last time that I would ever hear his voice."

Angel called Aaron's death "the worst day of my life", adding, "I have loved him since we were born... it feels like a piece of my soul is gone."

At the end of the post, Angel announced she has organised a benefit concert to raise awareness for mental health in memory of Aaron. The Songs For Tomorrow concert will take place in West Hollywood, California on 18 January and raise money for On Our Sleeves, a movement which aims to break stigmas around children's mental health. The event will be hosted by Angel and NSYNC's Lance Bass, while Angel and Aaron's brother Nick Carter will give a special performance.

Aaron passed away on 5 November. His cause of death has not yet been released.