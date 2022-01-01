Could The 1975 hit the studio with Paramore?

The 1975 and Paramore could wind up in the studio together.

Lead vocalists Matty Healy and Hayley Williams, both 33, have been in touch to share their appreciation of each other's bands, and they are planning to hang out in the future with a collaboration hinted at by both parties.

Hayley recently told KROQ: “There’s been a lot of really cool appreciation from other artists, Matty from the 1975 sent a really sweet message to me and the guys.

“He was really encouraging. He saw me talk about one of their songs and he wrote this very long thing about ‘This Is Why’ and about how he’s come to every Manchester show that we’ve ever played and he just loves the band and hopes that we hang out so if you’re listening let’s set it up.”

And in a new interview with Audacy, Matty reacted to being showed the clip from the KROQ interview: "That’s so cool. We did speak on message because she’s been so nice about the band and I thought that was a bit of an excuse to talk to Hayley from Paramore isn’t it? And then yeah, I think they’ve just finished touring and we’ve said that we’d try and hang out at some point.”

He added: “Paramore even though they’re the same age as us, [when] they came out they were a lot younger than us when they broke so they sit in the part of my heart you know like Dashboard [Confessional] so they’ll always be a very special band to us.”

Meanwhile, Matty recently revealed The 1975 worked on another version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights', while Lewis Capaldi spilled that he and the 'I'm In Love With You' hitmaker wrote a song that was too "weird" for his forthcoming album, 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent'.