Lana Del Rey announces ninth studio album

Lana Del Rey announced the upcoming release of her ninth studio album.



According to a release obtained by ET Canada on Wednesday, the 37-year-old Arcadia singer will release her ninth studio album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean BLVD on 10 March next year.



Written by Lana and Mike Hermosa, and co-produced with Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawesthe, the album will feature the title track of the same name, as well as a visualiser on all platforms it is published to.



According to Daily Mail, the album includes songs from artists Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML.



Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean BLVD follows last year’s releases Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club, with the announcement ensuing news Lana’s laptop with new music on it was stolen from her car in October.



“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster,” the singer revealed at the time. “And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”