Lizzo shares spotlight with 17 activists as she accepts People's Choice Award

Lizzo highlighted the work of 17 activists as she accepted the People's Champion honour at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday.

The About Damn Time singer opened her acceptance speech by explaining to the audience that she wanted to use her platform to "amplify marginalised voices".

"Imma be honest, when I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept. Because, if I'm the people's champ, I don't need a trophy for championing people. You know what I'm saying?" she said.

"I'm here tonight because to be an icon isn't about how long you've had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career, I've used my platform to amplify marginalised voices. So, tonight, I am sharing this honour. Make some noise for the people, y'all. These are all activists and people that I think deserve the spotlight."

The activists, freedom fighters and human rights advocates then walked onto the stage. Lizzo introduced each one by name and gave a short summary of their achievements.

She became emotional as she introduced Maggie Mireles Thomas, whose teacher sister Eva died in the Uvalde school shooting earlier this year, and blasted the "senseless and despicable gun violence that has become far too common".

Concluding her speech, the singer yelled, "Power will always be to the people. Thank you so much People's Choice. Follow them and support them."

In addition to the People's Champion Award, Lizzo also took home The Song of 2022 prize for About Damn Time.

The 48th People's Choice Awards were hosted by Kenan Thompson at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.