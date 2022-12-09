SZA hints at future Hayley Williams collab

SZA has hinted at a future collaboration with Hayley Williams.



The 'Good Days' rapper was asked when she'll be jumping on a track with the Paramore frontwoman on Twitter this week, and she suggested it wasn't out of the question as they are in touch often.



She replied: “I talk to her more than you’d think lol.”



Meanwhile, SZA has teased that she'd like to get Doja Cat on the deluxe edition of her forthcoming LP 'SOS' after she was originally set to feature on the track 'Shirt'.



She told radio station Hot 97: “I would love to get her on the deluxe.”



The reason Doja couldn't record her part for 'Shirt' is because she had to undergo vocal cord surgery.



SZA explained: “She had to have an emergency surgery like vocal cord surgery and she wasn’t ready in the time that we needed to get the song done … I’m still a major fan of her and her artistry.”



The pair previously teamed up on the track 'Kiss Me More' on Doja's 2021 LP 'Planet Her'.



'SOS' features Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and a posthumous appearance from Ol’ Dirty Bastard.



The long-awaited follow-up to the star's 2017 debut LP 'Ctrl' is finally set for release on Friday (09.12.22) and has 23 songs.



Phoebe is featured on the track 'Ghost in the Machine' and Travis - who previously appeared on 'Love Galore' with SZA - is on the song 'Open Arms'.



The late Wu-Tang Clan member - whose real name was Russell Tyrone Jones - is featured on the closing track 'Forgiveness'.



Don Toliver also features on 'Used'.