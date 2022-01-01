'I'm only human after all': Rag'n'Bone Man serves bacon baps at weekends

Rag'n'Bone Man serves bacon baps at a rugby pitch on Sundays.



The 'Human' hitmaker - who has four-year-old son Reuben with ex-wife Beth Rouy - has revealed his partner Zoe Beardsall's two teenage boys are massively into their rugby and each weekend he helps out selling hot food at their local pitch.



Speaking on 'The Line-Up With Shaun Keaveny', he said: "Reuben isn't but I’ve sort of acquired more family now, so we've got two older boys, which are 12 and 13, and they are fully invested in rugby. So, you know, it's like it's training twice a week, games on a Sunday. I've recently been roped in to running a cafe by where they train and do their matches. So you can find me on a Sunday at the local rugby pitch serving bacon baps. It's not how I saw myself in my mid thirties, but that is what I'm doing."



The 37-year-old singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - leads a relatively normal life and he admits deleting social media from his phone has made life "so much better".



He explained: "I don't have social media anymore because I am that sort of person that looks through 300 comments for the one bad one, and I realised that about myself and then like a year ago, I thought, I don't really have to have any of this on my phone, do I? I really don't have to and everyone's like, 'no, it's what you pay us for, we do that.' So I don't have it. I don't have any of it on my phone. No Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, anything like that. I just don't need it. And as soon as you don't do it, you're like, Oh, life is so much better without all of that. And then I'm like you, I do the French exit a lot, but often I've got quite comfortable with just saying 'I'm going now' and I'm not giving a reason or it's okay to just say you don't want to go to something and not saying 'Oh, sorry. I can't come because' it's no, I'm not coming."



