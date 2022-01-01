Mariah Carey's wardrobe malfunction was 'close to being a full-on scandal'

Mariah Carey suffered a fashion mishap during a recent performance in New York City.

Mid-performance at a Moët & Chandon event in New York City on Monday night, one of the We Belong Together singer's straps broke off her dress.

Members of her glam team fixed the dress onstage as Mariah sang a freestyle tune poking fun at the situation. After the performance, she took to Twitter to explain what happened.

"My gosh, it was very, very close to being a full-on scandal but we made it work. This part broke - came untethered I should say - but we got it back and everybody was super professional," she said in a video posted to the platform, pointing to the now-fixed part of her dress. "It is what it was, it's nothing great... But let me just tell you this - we made it."

Mariah captioned the video, "Dress malfunction or on stage improv? How about both!"

Her hairstylist Danielle Priano shared a video of the performance on Instagram, captioning the clip, "When @mariahcarey dress breaks on stage she does a little impromptu freestyle! Like why not?"

Mariah is currently gearing up for the release of her CBS holiday special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! The special is set to premiere on 20 December.