Doctor Strange 2 wins movie of the year at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was named The Movie of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night.



The Marvel movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, won the biggest prize in the ceremony's movie categories, while the WandaVision actress won The Female Movie Star of 2022 and The Action Movie Star of 2022 for her return as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.



Other winners in the movie categories included Top Gun: Maverick, The Adam Project and Don't Worry Darling, while Chris Hemsworth, Adam Sandler and Austin Butler won performance prizes for Thor: Love and Thunder, Hustle and Elvis, respectively.



Stranger Things was the big winner in the TV section, with the series winning The Show of 2022, The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022 and The Male TV Star of 2022 for Noah Schnapp.



Meanwhile, Taylor Swift continued her awards haul by scooping three prizes: The Female Artist of 2022, The Album of 2022 for Midnights, and The Music Video of 2022 for Anti-Hero.



Honorary awards were also given out during the show. Ryan Reynolds was honoured with The People's Icon Award, Lizzo was bestowed with The People's Champion Award, and Shania Twain was awarded The Music Icon prize and performed a medley of her most famous songs.



The 48th People's Choice Awards were hosted by Kenan Thompson at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.







The full list of winners is as follows:







Movies



The Movie of 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



The Comedy Movie of 2022: The Adam Project



The Action Movie of 2022: Top Gun: Maverick



The Drama Movie of 2022: Don't Worry Darling



The Male Movie Star of 2022: Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder



The Female Movie Star of 2022: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



The Drama Movie Star of 2022: Austin Butler, Elvis



The Comedy Movie Star of 2022: Adam Sandler, Hustle



The Action Movie Star of 2022: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness







TV



The Show of 2022: Stranger Things



The Drama Show of 2022: Grey's Anatomy



The Comedy Show of 2022: Never Have I Ever



The Reality Show of 2022: The Kardashians



The Competition Show of 2022: The Voice



The Male TV star of 2022: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things



The Female TV star of 2022: Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy



The Drama TV Star of 2022: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit



The Comedy TV Star of 2022: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building



The Daytime Talk Show of 2022: The Kelly Clarkson Show



The Night Time Talk Show of 2022: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



The Competition Contestant of 2022: Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars



The Reality TV Star of 2022: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians



The Bingeworthy Show of 2022: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022: Stranger Things







Music:



The Male Artist of 2022: Harry Styles



The Female Artist of 2022: Taylor Swift



The Group of 2022: BTS



The Song of 2022: About Damn Time, Lizzo



The Album of 2022: Midnights, Taylor Swift



The Country Artist of 2022: Carrie Underwood



The Latin Artist of 2022: Becky G



The New Artist of 2022: Latto



The Music Video of 2022: Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift



The Collaboration Song of 2022: Left And Right, Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook



The Concert Tour of 2022: BTS Permission To Dance On Stage







Pop Culture



The Social Celebrity of 2022: Selena Gomez



The Social Star of 2022: MrBeast



The Comedy Act of 2022: Kevin Hart: Reality Check



The Game Changer of 2022: Serena Williams



The Pop Podcast of 2022: Archetypes.