Grace Jones and Rick Astley set for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2023

Grace Jones is set to headline Hampton Court Palace Festival 2023.



The annual summer series of spectacular open-air concerts returns to the royal landmark June 6 to June 17, with the 'My Jamaican Guy' star poised to perform on June 8.



Kaiser Chiefs, Bjorn Again and Rick Astley are also among the first acts confirmed to play the event.



The 'I Predict a Riot' hitmakers headline on June 10, the ABBA parody act are set for June 16, and 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker Rick Astley will perform on June 17.



Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s magnificent Tudor Palace and attendees can enjoy picnics, drinks and street food in the Palace Gardens, whilst waterside gazebos are also available to purchase for those that want to sit back and relax in luxury.



This year, the likes of George Benson, Jack Savoretti, Crowded House, and Kacey Musgraves wowed at HCP Festival.



The concert series produced by The Historic Royal Palaces and IMG launches the pre-sale Thursday 8 December, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 9 December from www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.







Hampton Court Palace Festival dates so far:



Thursday 8 June, Grace Jones



Saturday 10 June, Kaiser Chiefs



Friday 16 June, Bjorn Again



Saturday 17 June, Rick Astley