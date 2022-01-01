Jennifer Hudson obsessed with Christmas decorations at Chicago airport

Jennifer Hudson hopes to one day sit and watch the Christmas decorations be installed at a Chicago airport.

During the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the singer/TV host admitted she is a huge fan of 1990 movie Home Alone and its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Specifically, Jennifer loves watching scenes set at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago - her hometown - in the second film.

"It would be a holiday dream... what I want to do is, go to the airport before they put up the decorations," she shared. "The airport can be closed, ain't nobody gotta be there except for me and the people who decorate. And I'm going to sit and eat cookies, maybe have a little Starbucks, and watch as they put up the decorations. That's my holiday vision."

Jennifer also promised to sing if airport officials are able to provide her with a piano.

Elsewhere in the segment, the 41-year-old revealed that she also took her son David, 13, and several of his cousins to visit the McCallister house from Home Alone in Chicago last year.

"We stood in front of the house. We didn't get into the house. Maybe this year?" she laughed.