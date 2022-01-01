Selena Gomez is ditching 'sad-girl songs' for her next project

Selena Gomez is ditching "sad-girl songs" to have some "fun" with her new music.

The chart-topping star - whose last studio album was 2020's' 'Rare' - has revealed she is switching things up with the overall mood of her next project.

Asked if more new tunes are on the way following the release of the single from her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, 'My Mind and Me', Selena told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': “That’s accurate. “Finally.”

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star has been recording in New York.

She teased: “I’m so used to writing sad-girl songs.

“But I’m ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it.”

Recently asked when fans can expect new music, she replied: “Hopefully next year.”

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress also teased that it's about time she played some shows for her fans.

Asked about a tour, she replied: “Maybe! I know. I should, right?”

Last year, Selena vowed to never quit music, despite previously saying she was considering retiring as she didn't feel like she was being taken seriously.

She said at the time: "It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.

"I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, 'What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Speaking about her tell-all documentary, she added: “By being fully honest and transparent about what I walked through, there’s nothing that they can say that honestly will affect me."