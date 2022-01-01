Demi Lovato returns to the studio

Demi Lovato is back in the studio just three months after releasing her album 'HOLY FVCK'.



The 30-year-old star has posted a TikTok about heading back into the studio.



It's captioned: “When [you’re] getting back in the studio."



Demi then lip syncs to a sound going: “Here we go! Here the f*** we go! Here the f*** we go!”



Around the release of her album, Demi revealed her "dream collaboration" is still Hayley Williams.



The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer was inspired to switch up her sound by noughties pop rock stars Kelly Clarkson, Ashlee Simpson and Hayley's band Paramore.



And while discussing the heavier direction of her LP, Demi put it out into the world that she would still very much like to duet with the 'Misery Business' group's lead singer.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "One influence that really changed where I wanted to go directionally into music was Kelly Clarkson's 'Since U Been Gone'. It was a monster record. And I saw the transformation of her as an artist go from R'n'B soul pop to pop rock. And I was like, wait, that's what I want to do. And there's also Ashlee Simpson 'LaLa', and I was like, I want to do that. So I got inspired and then I found bands like Paramore and Flyleaf. I've known Hayley since ... I think I met her when I was 15. She seems like the type of person that would be pulling for me during those times. But yeah. I didn't get to know her that well, but she's one of my biggest influences vocally. Oh my God. I mean she's still my dream collaboration. It's never happened, but she's still my dream collaboration. To be honest, I gave up on that dream collaboration. So I didn't say it for years, but that's always been my dream collaboration."



Demi admitted the album gave her the "freedom to express" herself in ways she "didn’t know were possible".



In a typed-out note to fans on Twitter, Demi said: "HOLY FVCK gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and find joy I’d been missing when making music.



It’s cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time.



“I don’t know where I’ll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years - but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too. (sic)”