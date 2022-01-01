Selena Gomez to steer clear of 'sad girl songs' on next album

Selena Gomez has promised to steer clear of "sad girl songs" on her next album.



The superstar recently recorded a new song titled My Mind & Me to accompany her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, host Jimmy asked Selena whether the track means she is ready to work on more music.



"That's accurate... finally!" she revealed. "I'm just so used to writing sad girl songs because I'm good at that, but I'm ready to have some fun. And I think people are going to like it."



Selena dropped her third studio album Rare in 2020.



Elsewhere in the conversation, the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker opened up about the making of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which documents her struggles with her physical and mental wellbeing after being diagnosed with lupus and bipolar disorder.



The footage was taken over a six-year period, and while the project is now out in the public sphere, Selena admitted that she will probably never watch it all.



"We kind of went through all the different phases of my life from getting diagnosed and doing all the things that I had to go through. Not going to lie, I can't watch it," the 30-year-old added. "To be honest, I was scared to release it, but I knew that being honest and being completely transparent was what I wanted to be known for. I don't want to be an unattainable thing. I want people to know that it's not just you and that they're not alone."