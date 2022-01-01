'She's just a punk rocker at heart': Camila Cabello would love a Gwen Stefani collab

Camila Cabello is up for collaborating with her fellow 'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani.



The 'Havana' hitmaker is loving her first season on the swinging-chair talent show, and she'd jump at the chance to record a duet with the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker.



She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, we're so much closer than we've ever been by being on 'The Voice' together, so that's a start!



"I love her. She's the best."



She continued: "She's just a punk rocker at heart."



Camila said if they did release a song together it would have "eff you vibes."



She added: "I feel like she's just trailblazed for so many women ... She's just like, a weirdo in like the best way, and those are my favourite kind of artists."



Earlier this year, Camila performed 'Havana' on 'The Voice' alongside fellow judges Gwen, Blake Shelton and John Legend, and admitted it was a "really cool" experience.



She said: "They're such incredible artists I feel almost embarrassed that they sang my song. But it was really cool. We did like one quick 15-minute rehearsal [during lunch], which was cool because we didn't have time to overthink things. The next day we performed it, we ran over it a few times and then we [filmed] it."



Meanwhile, Camila recently revealed she originally auditioned for 'The Voice.'



The 25-year-old pop star initially found fame on 'The X Factor USA' in 2012 as part of girl group Fifth Harmony before going on to a solo career, however, she actually attended auditions for the rival talent show she now serves as a judge on.



She said: "The truth is – I actually did audition for 'The Voice'. I'm not even sure I can say the story. I did make it in the producer round, not the TV round. I never auditioned for the coaches!"



The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker went on to explain that she eventually decided not to continue with 'The Voice' because she was a big fan of boy band One Direction - who were put together on the British version of 'The X Factor' - and hoped to meet them.



She told Access Hollywood: "And then I was like, I really wanted to meet One Direction, and I knew that they were gonna perform for 'X Factor'. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna risk it and not do 'The Voice' and audition for 'X Factor.' And then I did end up meeting One Direction! It was a pretty wild move!! It's like it was a magnet though, I was meant to be back."