SZA taps Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and more for SOS

SZA's new album features Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and a posthumous appearance from Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

The long-awaited follow-up to the star's 2017 debut LP 'Ctrl' is finally set for release on Friday (09.12.22), and the mammoth track-listing for 'SOS' has just been shared by the 'Good Days' singer.

Phoebe is featured on the track 'Ghost in the Machine' and Travis - who previously appeared on 'Love Galore' with SZA - is on the song 'Open Arms'.

The late Wu-Tang Clan member - whose real name was Russell Tyrone Jones - is featured on the closing track 'Forgiveness'.

Don Toliver also features on 'Used'.

SZA recently explained that the reason for the long gap between her first and second record is nothing to do with "album pressure", but finding it hard to fit in time for the LP while dealing with life.

SZA's grandmother’s battle with Alzheimer’s and the COVID-19 pandemic made it even harder.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, the star - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - said: “It’s not like the album pressure, it’s just, life is f****** hard.

“To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is f****** crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it’s meant for a machine.”

The 33-year-old star insisted she didn't want to give herself a deadline for the LP.

She told Complex: "I don’t have any deadlines, because at the end of the day, when my s*** comes out, it comes out.

“And if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem vacating my current life and doing something different.

"I’m not glued to being an artist for the rest of my life or anything for that matter. I’m seeing where it takes me.”

SZA’s ‘SOS’ tracklist is:

1. ‘SOS’

2. ‘Kill Bill’

3. ‘Seek and Destroy’

4. ‘Low’

5. ‘Love Language’

6. ‘Blind’

7. ‘Used’ (feat. Don Toliver)

8. ‘Snooze’

9. ‘Notice Me’

10. ‘Gone Girl’

11. ‘Smoking on My Ex Pack’

12. ‘Ghost in the Machine’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

13. ‘F2F’

14. ‘Nobody Gets Me’

15. ‘Conceited’

16. ‘Special’

17. ‘Too Late’

18. ‘Far’

19. ‘Shirt’

20. ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Travis Scott)

21. ‘I Hate U’

22. ‘Good Days’

23. ‘Forgiveness’ (feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard)