New musical based on Diane Warren's life is in development

A musical about the life and work of iconic songwriter Diane Warren is in development.



On Monday, writer Joe DiPietro and director Kathleen Marshall announced they were working on a project titled Obsessed: The Story of Diane Warren... So Far.



The musical is set to include many of Warren's hit songs, including Rhythm of the Night, Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now, If I Could Turn Back Time, Unbreak My Heart, Because You Loved Me, and I Don't Want to Miss a Thing, as well as several new tracks.



"Broadway is a new chapter for me and to work with such amazing artists like Kathleen Marshall and Joe DiPietro makes me excited to see where this will lead!" the 66-year-old explained in a statement.



A presentation of Obsessed will take place in New York this month.



Casting details remain under wraps.



Over the course of her career, Warren has been nominated for 13 Academy Awards, and in November, was bestowed with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards.



Earlier this month, DiPietro and Marshall also revealed that they are working on a new stage musical about the life of Frank Sinatra.