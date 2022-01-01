Man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker sentenced to 21 years in prison

The man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

In February 2021, Ryan Fischer was hospitalised after he was shot while walking three of the superstar's French Bulldogs in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Two of the dogs were taken in the incident, but were dropped off at a police station two days later.

In April 2021, James Howard Jackson was charged with attempted murder after the shooting of Fischer, and on Monday, he pleaded no contest during a hearing.

According to editors at Rolling Stone, prosecutors dropped robbery and weapons charges related to the case as a result of a plea deal.

In a victim statement, Fischer told Jackson the shooting had caused him health and financial issues, but he remained grateful the dogs were unharmed.

"I do forgive you. With the attack, you completely altered my life. I know I can't completely move on from the night you shot me until I said those words to you," he expressed, according to the outlet. "They were returned and returned to their mom. I don't think I could have lived with myself if they died."

Gaga has not yet commented on the sentencing.

A second man connected to the case, Jaylin White, took a plea deal earlier this year and was sentenced to four years in prison.