Nick Carter reflects on performing 'very emotional' concert after Aaron Carter's death

Nick Carter has opened up about performing with the Backstreet Boys after Aaron Carter's sudden death.

In a recent interview with Extra, the singer reflected on what it was like to take to the stage with the boy band shortly after his younger brother passed away at the age of 34.

I Want Candy singer Aaron was found dead on 5 November at his California home, and just a day later, Nick played with the Backstreet Boys at a scheduled gig in London.

"It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me. That night, it was tough to get up on stage," he said of the performance. "There's the old saying the show must go on, that's been with us for years, but that night, I didn't know what to expect, I didn't know what was going to come from it, getting on that stage.

"Getting the reaction from the fans, it was definitely comforting, and it meant a lot to me," the 42-year-old continued.

The Backstreet Boys dedicated their concert to Aaron, performing their song No Place in honour of the late rapper.

And while bandmate Kevin Richardson introduced the song, Nick broke down and was comforted by his bandmates.

"Tonight, we've got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday, and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognise him," Kevin said at the time.

Aaron's cause of death remains unknown.