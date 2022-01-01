Aerosmith cancel second Las Vegas concert due to Steven Tyler's illness

Aerosmith have scrapped a second show in their Las Vegas residency due to Steven Tyler's ongoing illness.



The I Don't Want to Miss a Thing hitmakers cancelled a show in their Deuces Are Wild residency on Friday because the frontman was unwell. At the time, they expected him to make a full recovery before their next performance on Monday night.



However, on Sunday night, the band issued a statement on social media announcing they have had to axe Monday's gig too.



"Unfortunately tomorrow's show, Monday December 5th, in Las Vegas has to be cancelled," read a statement from the band on Twitter. "Steven Tyler said, 'On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest... There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.' We sincerely apologize."



On Friday, the band announced on Twitter with "great disappointment" that the 74-year-old was "feeling unwell and unable to perform" and apologised to fans for the last-minute cancellation.



The rockers are currently scheduled to finish their latest Deuces Are Wild run at the Park MGM hotel on Thursday and Sunday.