Dolly Parton joins TikTok

Dolly Parton has thrilled fans by joining TikTok.



The Jolene hitmaker announced that she had joined the video-sharing app on Sunday by sharing a link to her profile on Twitter with the caption, "Better late than never (wink emoji)."



Her first post comprised a montage of her public appearances over the years accompanied by her smash hit 9 to 5. At the end of the video, a man can be heard saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, Dolly Parton!"



The text posted across the video reads, "Hey, TikTok! It's Dolly!" while the caption reads, "I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok."



The 76-year-old posted a further five videos on her new profile, including a compilation of her introducing herself and a montage of fans performing to her songs or dressing up as her.



"Looks like I missed a lot! You all are so creative. Now that I’m here, tag me! #heyitsdolly #dollytok," she wrote in the latter caption.



Only one clip features new footage, with Dolly directly telling fans: "Hey y'all, it's Dolly Parton. I've officially joined TikTok so hit that follow button and stay tuned for more."



According to Variety, Dolly also released Berry Pie, a festive baking tune, exclusively as a sound on TikTok to enable fans to use it in their own videos.



Her profile currently has around 463,000 followers while her posts have amassed 1.2 million likes.