NEWS Fleetwood Mac’s 'Rumours' sees 200% surge following the death of Christine McVie Newsdesk Share with :





Fleetwood Mac could see their records surge up the Official Albums Chart, following the sad news of member Christine McVie’s death last week.



McVie – who was behind many of the group’s biggest hits including Little Lies, Don’t Stop, Everywhere and Songbird – passed away on November 30, aged 79.



In the days since, interest in Fleetwood Mac’s back catalogue has soared. The group’s seminal 1977 LP Rumours lifts 15 spots back into the Top 10 midweek (9), so far this week experiencing a 200% uplift versus the same period last week. Meanwhile, their hits collection 50 Years – Don’t Stop jumps nine places after a weekend of sales (14).