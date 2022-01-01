NEWS Olly Murs sets his sights on fifth Number 1 album with 'Marry Me' Newsdesk Share with :





Olly Murs is on course to claim a fifth UK Number 1 album with Marry Me this week.



The Essex-born singer-songwriter’s seventh studio LP, Marry Me takes an early lead in the Official Albums Chart race at the midweek mark. To date, Olly has achieved four chart-topping albums; In Case You Didn’t Know (2011), Right Place Right Time (2012), Never Been Better (2014) and 24 HRS (2016).



Atlanta export Metro Boomin looks set to score a career-best with his second solo studio album Heroes & Villains (4). The record producer and executive, born Leland Tyler Wayne, previously enjoyed success with 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes (16) and 2020 21 Savage collaborative album Savage Mode II (10).



Elsewhere, Michael Bublé’s yuletide staple Christmas could climb back into the Top 5 for the first time this year (5).



British electronic music duo Leftfield hope to claim a third Top 10 LP with This Is What We Do; their first new studio record in seven years (8). The pair, comprising Neil Barnes and Adam Wren, previously saw Top 10 success with 1995’s Leftism (3), 1999 release Rhythm And Stealth (1) and 2015 album Alternative Light Source (6).



BTS star RM eyes his first-ever Top 40 album with debut LP Indigo (27). As a member of K-pop group BTS the South Korean rapper, born Kim Nam-juun, has enjoyed two UK Number 1 albums. Map Of The Soul – Persona topped the chart in 2019, while 2020 follow-up Map Of The Soul – 7 also reached Number 1.



Irish singer-songwriter Andrea Corr could claim a solo career-best with The Christmas Album this week (32). Should it hold on, it’ll become The Corrs’ lead vocalist’s first Top 40 LP in 15 years; since 2007 release Ten Feet High (38).



Celebrating its 50th anniversary, and complementing the release of new documentary Neil Young: Harvest Time, a reissue of Neil Young’s 1972 album Harvest could see it return to the Top 40 for the first time since its year of release. The record topped the Official Albums Chart in 1972.



And finally, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under lifts 10 spots back into the Top 40 this week following the recent release of Alright – Live From Finsbury Park (38).



