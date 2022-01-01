Nia Archives, Dylan and FLO make BBC Sound Of 2023 longlist

Nia Archives, Dylan, FLO and Cat Burns have made the longlist for the BBC Sound Of 2023.

The annual poll by music critics and industry experts celebrates the best new music talent, and this year it's dominated by pop, dance music and Drum and Bass.

Nia, FLO and Cat were also just shortlisted for the Rising Star award at the BRIT Awards 2023.

Pop punk star Dylan has already supported Ed Sheeran at stadiums. The 23-year-old musician only released her debut mixtape 'The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn' in October.

Studio wizard Fred Again..., Drum and Bass duo Piri and Tommy, electronic artist Biig Piig, Elton John-tipped trio Gabriels, singer/songwriter Rachel Chinouriri, and Afrobeats star Asake also made the longlist.

Fred has co-written hits for the likes of Ed Sheeran and BTS.

BBC Radio 1’s Head Of Music, Chris Price, said: “This year’s Sound Of longlist is one of the strongest and most diverse we’ve ever published. The most striking thing about it is the breadth of genres represented.

“Every single artist on the list has been incubated on Radio 1’s playlist and specialist output; whoever wins, we can be sure that 2023 will be a vintage year for new Pop, Dance, R B, Soul, Drum and Bass, Afrobeats and Indie.”

PinkPantheress won the 2022 prize.

The top five will be unveiled early next year on BBC Radio 1, with one artist per day revealed from Sunday 1 to Thursday 5 January.

Previous winners of the award include the likes of Sam Smith, Jessie J and Adele.