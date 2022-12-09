Robbie Williams set for huge outdoor gig at Sandringham

Robbie Williams will play the Royal Estate of Sandringham next summer.



The 'Angels' hitmaker is set for a huge outdoor concert in the grounds of the royal residence in Norfolk, East England, as part of the Heritage Live series, on August 26, 2023.



Giles Cooper, promoter at Heritage Live, said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better!



“His 2022 arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for me he’s the best entertainer since Elvis! We can’t wait! It will be the most magical concert in the most amazing surroundings that’ll live in our memories forever!”



The summer series will also see Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds play a special outdoor headline show in Essex.



The Britpop legend and his band will perform a concert on the grounds of English Heritage's Audley End House and Gardens on August 5, 2023.



Noel will be supported by 'Valerie' hitmakers The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan.



Tickets for both gigs go on general sale at 9am on Friday (09.12.22), with a pre-sale the day before.



Meanwhile, last month Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds unveiled new single 'Pretty Boy', which features Johnny Marr and is the first glimpse of the band's upcoming fourth studio album.



Although there is no confirmed release date for the record - the follow-up to 2017's 'Who Built the Moon?' - Noel recently let slip that it will drop in May 2023.



He said: "The team is doing good, we’re having a good season.



“Hopefully we will be in Istanbul around when my new album is out next May, so that would be good.



“It would be absolutely perfect. That’s the time of my birthday so it could well be the best birthday ever.



“I can’t say what the album is called yet though.”