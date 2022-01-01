Mariah Carey announces festive virtual Roblox gig

Mariah Carey is bringing her festive magic to Roblox.

The 'Hero' hitmaker has announced a virtual concert on the Livetopia platform called ‘Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland’.

Taking place between December 21 and 24, from 7pm ET (12am GMT) each night, Mariah will belt out hits old and new and wrap up the set with a special performance of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

If that's not enough, the pop diva's twins Monroe and Moroccan - whom she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon - have come up with a treasure hunt.

The 52-year-old music icon said in a statement: “Christmas is my absolute favourite time of the year!

“This year, I wanted to do something different to ring in the holiday season. My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating this festive metaverse experience for everyone!”

The 'We Belong Together' singer has a two-hour primetime special heading to CBS and Paramount+ on December 20.

'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All' will feature her performance at New York's Madison Square Gardens the week before.

Meanwhile, Mariah written a children’s book called 'The Christmas Princess'.

The story centres on a a young girl named Little Mariah, and the chart-topping star has likened the character to "Pippi Longstocking or Harriet the Spy".

She told W magazine: "Little Mariah is a mixed-race girl with no money and no one to come do her hair. She’s like Pippi Longstocking or Harriet the Spy, but she’s biracial.

"A lot of people who are my actual fans feel that they are 'other', whether they’re white, black, brown, whatever it is — you know, any race, creed, or colour. If you feel 'other', it’s just a different thing."