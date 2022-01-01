Britney Spears celebrates 41st birthday by sending love to sister and sons

Britney Spears shared warm words for her sister and sons on her 41st birthday over the weekend.

In a series of Instagram posts shared on Saturday, the Toxic singer celebrated her 41st birthday by posting well-wishes to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.

"It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you," Britney captioned a series of photos of Jamie Lynn. "Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show. You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it... My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"

In separate posts featuring pictures of her sons, the singer wrote, "To both of my boys... I love you... I would die for you."

She continued, "Godspeed my precious hearts!!! I would give anything just to touch your face!!! I send my love... Mamasita."

The positive posts mark a change of heart for the pop star, who is estranged from both her sister and sons. She has slammed Jamie Lynn several times on social media, and in September, she declared she was "not willing to see" her sons until she felt "valued".

Britney also posted photos from her wedding to Sam Asghari in June, as well as a video of her Christmas tree, a topless selfie, and a video showing Sam presenting her with a birthday cake.

In the video, Britney can be heard off-camera saying, "Thank you so much. I love you - thank you so much, baby."