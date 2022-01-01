Kanye West claims Elon Musk is a clone in bizarre rant

Kanye West bizarrely claimed Elon Musk is a clone on Instagram on Sunday.

The Twitter boss suspended the rapper from the site after he posted a swastika merged with a Star of David, a symbol of Judaism, on Thursday shortly after he praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis on Alex Jones's Infowars show.

Kanye resurfaced on Instagram on Sunday and went on a bizarre rant about the tech billionaire.

"Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?" Kanye wrote. "Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an Elon. I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he's the first genetic hybrid that stuck."

The rapper added, "Well, let's not forget about Obama."

Continuing his insinuations about former president Barack Obama, Kanye commented, "I'm sorry for using curse words in church but I don't have another word for Obama yet."

He captioned the post, "On Jay Z's birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate. I call this The theory of everything. Problem solved. Praise God."

The caption referenced backlash faced by fashion brand Balenciaga after they released an advertising campaign featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. Kanye also intends to run for U.S. President in 2024.

Elon responded to the comments on Twitter, calling the claim he's a half-Chinese genetic hybrid "a compliment". Kanye shared a screengrab of Elon's tweet on Instagram and wrote, "It was meant as a compliment, my friend. Now Obama on the other hand..."