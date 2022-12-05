Aerosmith cancel second Vegas residency gig due to Steven Tyler's mystery illness

Aerosmith have cancelled a second 'Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas' residency show due to frontman Steven Tyler's illness.

The band were forced to pull out of their December 2 concert at Dolby Live in Park MGM at the last minute as the singer is unwell with a mystery illness, and now, they've cancelled tonight's (05.12.22) gig as the 74-year-old rocker requires "more time to rest".

The 'Dream On' band said in a social media statement: “Unfortunately tomorrow’s show, Monday, December 5th, in Las Vegas has to be cancelled.

“We sincerely apologize.”

Steven wrote: “On the advice of my Doctor, I’m taking more time to rest… There is no where we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.”

The 'Livin' on the Edge' hitmakers thought Steven would have made a "full recovery" by Monday.

In their statement regarding the cancellation of the December 2 show, Aerosmith wrote: "It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform.

"He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights Las Vegas show.

We sincerely apologize for the last minute notice."

The next date is on December 8.

Aerosmith announced earlier this year that they were cancelling the first set of dates of the residency in June and July because Steven had checked himself into rehab.

A joint statement from the group said at the time: “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Steven has been open about his issues with addiction for decades, while his Aerosmith bandmates Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford helped the rocker pursue sobriety with an intervention in 1988.

In July, Steven was released from his latest rehab stint and was reportedly doing “amazingly well.”

A representative said at the time: “Steven’s doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage.”