The Weeknd confirms he's written music for Avatar sequel

The Weeknd has seemingly confirmed he's written music for the upcoming 'Avatar' sequel.

The musician shared a 12-second teaser clip on his Twitter page of a melody alongside what appeared to be the logo for James Cameron's new blockbuster movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water' which hits cinemas on December 16 - 13 years after the original film.

He followed the post up by adding a date "12.16.22" - the same day of the movie's release - and another tweet which read "#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theweeknd."

If that wasn't a big enough hint about his involvement with the movie, 'Avatar' producer on Landau tweeted a selfie showing him with The Weeknd and added in the caption: "As the Na'vi say, 'Zola'u nìprrte' soaiane Avatar'… Welcome to the 'Avatar' family."

The Weeknd has previously had huge success with his film work - winning a Grammy award and an Oscar nomination for his 2014 tune 'Earned It' which featured on the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' soundtrack.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' will reuse the original film's score by James Horner as well as featuring new work by Simon Franglen who took over on the project after the composer's death in a plane crash in 2015.

The film stars returning actors Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver as well as new castmember Kate Winslet.

Kate recently told Empire magazine she was thrilled to reunite with her 'Titanic' director James Cameron on the project, saying: "I absolutely loved the first 'Avatar' movie. The deeper themes it conveys about our declining planet, were extremely poignant, and that mattered to me.

"So, I had no reservations at all. Plus, I was jumping into a well-oiled machine, so I was excited to think that everything they had learned as filmmakers from the first movie, would have only been ironed out and amplified in its second go around. And that's fun!"