Adam Lambert to release covers album High Drama

Adam Lambert is gearing up to release a new solo album.

During a recent appearance on the U.K.'s This Morning talk show, the singer-songwriter announced that he has made a new record titled High Drama.

"I'm very excited to announce that I have a new album coming out. It is an album of covers, and it is called High Drama," he said. "We thought, let me do an album where I take songs that you probably know, maybe a few you don't know, and completely flip them around so they feel like something new and something that you haven't heard before."

Adam didn't share any further details.

High Drama will be available for pre-order on 13 December.

The album marks the Queen collaborator's first solo album since Velvet dropped in 2020.