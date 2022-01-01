Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas show due to Steven Tyler 'feeling unwell'

Aerosmith has been forced to cancel a gig due to Steven Tyler "feeling unwell".

The rockers had been scheduled to perform at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on Friday night as part of their Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild residency.

However, a representative for the group issued a statement via Twitter shortly before the gig confirming it had been canned.

"It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform. He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night's Las Vegas show," they wrote. "We sincerely apologise for the last-minute notice."

Tickets will be refunded.

Tyler, 74, has not shared any updates on his health.

The I Don't Want to Miss a Thing hitmakers are also set to play shows on 8 and 11 December.