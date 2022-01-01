Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose vows to end microphone toss tradition

Guns N' Roses rocker Axl Rose has pledged to end his microphone toss tradition.

Last week, fan Rebecca Howe claimed via social media that she was left with two black eyes and a severely bruised nose after she was hit in the face with the mic after the musician threw it into the crowd at the close of a concert in Adelaide, Australia on 29 November.

In light of Howe's injuries, Rose took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that he will no longer throw microphones at gigs.

"It's come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at r show in Adelaide Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans," he wrote. "If true obviously we don't want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of r shows anywhere. Having tossed the mic at the end of r show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic (sic)."

Rose didn't clarify whether he plans on reaching out to Howe.

However, the star insisted that he never wanted to cause any harm to concertgoers.

"Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we'll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances," the 60-year-old added. "Unfortunately, there r those that for their own reasons chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative n' irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn't b farther from reality. We hope the public and of course r fans get that sometimes happens. A BIG THANKS to everyone for understanding (sic)."

Guns N' Roses are next set to play in Wellington, New Zealand on 8 December.