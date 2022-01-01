Drake postpones New York shows for second time

Drake has postponed his live shows in New York for a second time.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker had originally planned to perform at the Apollo Theater on 11 November but it was pushed back days before it was due to take place so the rapper could mourn his friend Takeoff - who was shot dead on 1 November - with the announcement also bringing news that the concert on 6 December would be followed by an additional performance the following evening.

However, in a joint statement from Drake, SiriusXM and Sound 42, it has now been confirmed the gigs won't take place until next year because of “production delays that are just out of our control”.

They explained producers have been "working around the clock" to deliver "an experience our fans deserve", but it was ultimately decided it isn't currently possible to deliver what was planned.

The statement added: “After many difficult meetings and conversations trying to navigate these challenges, we are forced to make the unfortunate decision to push these shows out a little further to allow the necessary time for the work to be completed...

"These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world-class production.”

The sold-out gigs will now take place on the 21 and 22 January.

The statement added: “The Apollo has been so incredibly gracious throughout this process and we look forward to bringing a legendary show to this legendary stage.”

Drake teased in March that he was planning to stage some "highly interactive" concerts.

He said: “I’m excited to let all my people know that we’re working on something really special for you guys..

"They’re gonna be something different, something that I’ve never done before. Gonna be a highly interactive experience.

“My brothers will be there, it’s gonna be great to see y’all, hopefully get a chance to speak with you, [and] hopefully learn a little more about each other."