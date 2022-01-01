Sir Elton John's Glastonbury surprises

Sir Elton John will be joined by a number of special guests for his Glastonbury set.

The 75-year-old star will play the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury on the final night of his last UK tour next year and Elton is already planning to ask his celebrity pals to join him.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Elton knows just about everyone in music so he’s not short of names he could ask to appear with him on stage.

"Glastonbury has long been linked with some epic special guests, and Elton’s set will be one of the biggest ever.

"Sir Paul McCartney was joined by Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl this year and Elton wants to top that, which will be no mean feat.

"It’s been years in the making but now he has finally signed on the ¬dotted line. Everyone is excited to put the plans into action."

Meanwhile, Elton is also reportedly planning another collaborations album after the success of his 2021 record 'The Lockdown Sessions'.

The insider explained: "'The Lockdown Sessions' and hit single 'Cold Heart' have reignited Elton’s career beyond his expectations.

“He may be calling time on his life on the road but has zero plans to stop recording — especially when it comes to working with the next generation.”