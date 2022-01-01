Olly Murs wants to do a dance track with Calvin Harris

Olly Murs would love to do a dance track with Calvin Harris.



The 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker has revealed he's had the collaboration on his wish-list for some time and would love to make it a reality.



He told Heat magazine: "You know what? I've always wanted to do a track with Calvin Harris.



"I'd love to do a dance track."



Olly has just released his first album in four years, 'Marry Me', which is inspired by the singer's fiancée Amelia Tank.



The 38-year-old singer/songwriter revealed that his partner inspired most of the tracks and it was "fun" to pen songs about their relationship.



He said in a recent interview: "I didn’t know how much fun it would be to write about me and Amelia a little bit — it’s not all about us, but there is an element of Amelia in each song which I can relate to and she can relate to.



"It is great to have a moment in my life where I feel so content at home and so happy.



"Things are in the best possible place they could be — at least until you start talking wedding plans which is stressful as hell. But now I am just concentrating on work again and I have nothing to worry about at home. It is so settled and lovely."



Olly - who recently signed with EMI Records - is eyeing a return to the charts after teaming up with BTS songwriters David Stewart and Jessica Agombar.



He said: “I've never done this before. It felt weird writing with the same people constantly. But I loved the routine and the consistency. We just kept writing good songs. They had a great vibe and an enthusiasm, and a hunger."



His last album, 2018's 'You Know I Know', made it to number two in the Official UK Albums Chart.