Sophie Ellis-Bextor plans Christmas Kitchen Disco Tour for 2023

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is launching a Christmas Kitchen Disco Tour in 2023.

The 43-year-old pop star - who turned her kitchen into a disco amid the COVID-19 lockdown - has confirmed that she will travel around the UK as part of the tour, which begins in Bexhill on November 23.

Sophie performed her Kitchen Disco Tour in sold-out venues across the country earlier this year, and her show at the London Palladium has even been released as a 24-track live album, called 'Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco: Live at the London Palladium'.

The show featured tracks such as 'All Night Long', 'Dancing Queen' and 'Murder on the Dancefloor', Sophie's 2001 hit single.

The pop star's upcoming tour will also feature some of her best-known pop hits, as well as some festive classics.

Sophie - who is set to release her seventh studio album in 2023 - will visit various cities across the UK as part of the tour, including Liverpool, Cardiff and London, before finishing at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on December 14.

Sophie performed weekly Kitchen Disco concerts during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

And the pop star - who used to perform live on Instagram every Friday night - admitted at the time that she was keen to perform for a live audience.

Sophie added: "I’m lucky as a creative person that I get to interpret the things that happen in my life and make them part of what I do next.

"And I can’t imagine not incorporating the kitchen discos, because it’s been so defining, not just for me, but for my whole household."

Tour dates:

November 23 - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

November 24 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

November 26 - Newcastle City Hall

November 27 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

November 29 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

November 30 - Ipswich Regent Theatre

December 2 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

December 3 - Sheffield City Hall

December 5 - London Eventim Apollo

December 6 - Portsmouth Guildhall

December 7 - Guildford G Live

December 9 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

December 10 - York Barbican

December 12 - Cardiff St David’s Hall

December 14 - Birmingham Symphony Hall