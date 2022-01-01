Lindsey Buckingham pays tribute to late 'musical comrade' Christine McVie

Lindsey Buckingham has shared a heartfelt tribute to his late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

The singer and keyboardist passed away on Wednesday following a short illness at the age of 79, prompting emotional tributes from her bandmates Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

Lindsey added his tribute on Thursday by sharing a handwritten note on Instagram in which he praised his "soul mate" and "musical comrade".

"Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister," he wrote. "For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy."

Christine joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 after marrying bandmember John McVie. She quit in 1998 but later rejoined in 2014. She and John divorced in 1976.

The band collectively issued a statement expressing their grief over Christine's passing on Wednesday.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure," they wrote. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band, the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."