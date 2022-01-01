Kanye West will no longer acquire social media platform Parler

Kanye West's plans to buy the far-right social media platform Parler have been terminated.

In mid-October, shortly after the rapper was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts for making antisemitic remarks, Parler officials announced they had entered into an agreement to sell the site to Kanye.

However, on Thursday, they confirmed that both parties had "mutually" terminated the deal in mid-November.

"In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November," Parler officials posted on Twitter. "Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community."

Parler executives posted the announcement shortly after Kanye appeared on far-right radio commentator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's Infowars talk show and praised WWII dictator Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, saying, "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler."

The 45-year-old regained access to his Twitter account in late October. However, he was suspended again on Thursday night after he posted a highly offensive antisemitic image of a swastika merged with a Star of David, the symbol of Judaism.

In a series of tweets before he was suspended, the rapper shared what appeared to be a text exchange with Twitter boss Elon Musk in which the tech billionaire wrote, "Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love," to which Kanye responded, "Who made you the judge."

Elon later confirmed Kanye had been suspended because he "violated our rule against incitement to violence".