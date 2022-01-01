Elton John to headline Glastonbury for final even UK show

Sir Elton John has been announced as the first headliner of Glastonbury 2023.



The 75-year-old music icon's headline show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25th June will bring down the curtain on Michael and Emily Eavis' world famous festival held on Worthy Farm, Somerset, South West England.



Elton's appearance will be his final ever UK show before his record-breaking 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour comes to a end. The tour has been a celebration of the 'Rocket Man' singer's six decade spanning career.



Elton - who has never played Glastonbury before - said: "I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid Stage. As the end of my 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.



"Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers - the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired. I’ve been talking to Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”



Glastonbury co-organiser Emily added: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year. This will be the final UK show of Elton's last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”



After Glastonbury, the 'Cold Heart' hitmaker only has seven dates left to play in Europe before he retires from touring.



Other rumoured headliners for next year's Glastonbury - for which tickets have already sold-out - include Arctic Monkeys and Taylor Swift.