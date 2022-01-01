Kanye West suspended from Twitter again after posting antisemitic image

Kanye West was suspended from Twitter again on Thursday after he posted a highly offensive antisemitic image.



Hours after Kanye's controversial appearance on Infowars, during which he praised Hitler and the Nazis, the rapper continued his anti-Jewish sentiments over on Twitter.



Among the series of offensive tweets, the 45-year-old posted an image of a swastika merged with a Star of David, the symbol of Judaism.



Seemingly aware that his account would soon be restricted, Kanye also tweeted an unflattering photo of Twitter boss Elon Musk half-naked on a yacht, with Hollywood mogul Ari Emmanuel spraying water at him.



"Let's always remember this as my final tweet #ye24", he wrote in the caption.



The offending tweet was swiftly removed by Twitter staff and his account was suspended. Over on Truth Social, a social networking founded by former U.S. President Donald Trump, the hip-hop star shared a screengrab showing that he had been locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours.



Elon confirmed the suspension in a response to a user tweeting "fix Kanye please". He replied, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."



He later clarified, "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"



The Twitter boss made his decision even clearer by writing, "This is fine" under Kanye's unflattering photo, and then "this is not" to the now-deleted swastika tweet.



Kanye, also known as Ye, was originally suspended from Twitter in October after he tweeted that he was about to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." His account was reinstated weeks later.



Hollywood super-agent Ari called for businesses to cut ties with Kanye over his comments and the rapper subsequently lost deals with Balenciaga and Adidas.



During his shocking appearance on Infowars, the Touch the Sky hitmaker told host Alex Jones that he "love(s) Nazis" and said, "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler."