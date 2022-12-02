Lewis Capaldi wrote new song around line from Ed Sheran

Lewis Capaldi wrote his new track 'Pointless' around a line which had been crafted by Ed Sheeran.

The singer/songwriter began working on music for his new album - the follow up to 2019's 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' - with Snow Patrol star Johnny McDaid and producer Steve Mac - and his collaborators offered up the opening line of a song they had started with fellow pop star Ed but never finished.

Lewis recalled: "Ed had that lyric, ‘I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace'. And pretty much every other line of that opening was just banging

He went on to write the rest of the song around Ed's words and the track had formed into 'Pointless' by the end of the day.

Speaking of his new music, Lewis added that he didn't want to change his sound for the new album and just wanted to write "emotional" tracks.

He said: "I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss."

Lewis worked on much of the album at home with songwriters he's recorded with before and says it gave the project a chilled vibe.

He went on: "I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them's on almost every song."

Lewis added of his return to music: "I'm ready and so are the songs.”

'Pointless' is out on Friday (02.12.22) and the singer's second album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' is due for release on May 19 2023.