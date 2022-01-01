Jordin Sparks gushes over Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s night out

Jordin Sparks recalled sitting next to Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski on their night out.

While speaking to E! News at the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday, the Tattoo singer dished on sitting next to Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski at a New York Knicks game.

“I was trying not to be all up in their business,” Jordin told the outlet. “But they sounded like they were having a great time. And we bonded over the fact that it gets kind of awkward when they have to put the camera in your face and show you to everybody.”

Pete and Emily sparked dating rumours after being photographed together.

Jordin continued, “They were really nice, and I was really happy to sit next to them.”

After being sat next to the rumoured new couple, the singer gave her opinion on why their potential romance is a hot topic.

“It’s always really fascinating which couples we pick to just blow up. I think they’re really sweet,” she recalled. “I think they look good together.”

She added, “I think they’re having a good time and it’s cute. Plus, they were front row, so everybody got to see them…

“From what I heard, they were laughing, they were having a great time… So I think it’s off to a good start.”

