Dua Lipa unhappy with speculation over World Cup performance

Dua Lipa didn't like being subjected to rumours suggesting she would perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Before the soccer tournament kicked off on 20 November, the New Rules singer issued a statement on her Instagram Stories shutting down speculation that she would be performing during the opening ceremony.

Dua told Variety in a new interview that she didn't enjoy being linked to the controversial country, which has been slammed for its human rights violations and treatment of migrant workers.

"I really have nothing against Qatar, and I hope one day I will get the chance to go there," she stated. "But I didn't like being amongst speculation that I was going to perform for something that really goes against my beliefs."

In her statement, the 27-year-old insisted she had never been involved in any discussions about performing and then called out Qatari leaders for the country's human rights record.

"I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup," she wrote.

Reflecting on her statement, Dua told the publication that Qatar should be held accountable for its stance on human rights.

"The World Cup is a really unique opportunity to hold Qatar to account," she explained. "They made pledges on human rights when they signed the deal for the World Cup that have not been satisfactorily met on migrant workers' rights, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and freedom of expression - what kind of message does it send if these pledges mean nothing?"

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will conclude on 18 December.