Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce special outdoor headline show

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play a special outdoor headline show for 'Heritage Live' in Essex next summer.

The Britpop legend and his band will perform a concert on the grounds of English Heritage's Audley End House and Gardens on August 5, 2023.

Noel will be supported by 'Valerie' hitmakers The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan.

In a press release, the organisers have described Heritage Live as "a unique annual concert series that brings world-famous artists to the most beautiful landmarks in the country".

In a statement, 'Heritage Live' promoter Giles Cooper said: “Noel is one of rock’s true iconic geniuses and we’re so pleased he’ll be performing another Heritage Live show for us next summer.

“Their show with us at Kenwood last year was one of the highlights of the summer; the High Flying Birds are such a brilliant band and we really can’t wait to stage this show for them in one of the UK’s most amazing concert settings.”

This week the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' singer also announced a special homecoming show in Manchester on August 26 at Wythenshawe Park.

For that date, he'll be joined by special guests Primal Scream and Future Islands.

Tickets for the 'Heritage Live' show go on sale at 9am GMT on December 9, with a presale coming two days earlier.

Meanwhile, last month Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds unveiled new single 'Pretty Boy', which features Johnny Marr and is the first glimpse of the band's upcoming fourth studio album.

Although there is no confirmed release date for the record - the follow-up to 2017's 'Who Build The Moon?' - Noel recently let slip that it will drop in May 2023.

He said: "The team is doing good, we’re having a good season.

“Hopefully we will be in Istanbul around when my new album is out next May, so that would be good.

“It would be absolutely perfect. That’s the time of my birthday so it could well be the best birthday ever.

“I can’t say what the album is called yet though.”