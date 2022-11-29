Jack Antonoff makes surprise appearance during The 1975 show for Bleachers interlude

Jack Antonoff made a surprise appearance at The 1975's show in San Francisco.

The 'I Wanna Get Better' musician and Zem Audu performed an acoustic medley of Bleachers songs during the 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)' hitmaker's concert at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Tuesday (29.11.22).

Matty Healy and the band performed their new album 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' in full, before taking a break.

Jack and Zem took to the stage to play 'All My Heroes' from Bleachers' second album 'Gone Now', and 'Rollercoaster' from 2014 debut 'Strange Desire'.

After the interlude, The 1975 returned to perform another set of 12 songs.

Meanwhile, the 'I'm In Love With You' singer recently claimed the group "worked on" a different version of Taylor Swift's hit album 'Midnights', which hasn't seen the light of day.

During a recent appearance on Kroq’s 'DTS Sound Space' being interviewed in front of a live audience, Matty was asked if he got to hear the pop megastar's latest album before it was released.

He let slip: “Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that. But then [that] version of it never came out.”

His response was met with boos, but he swiftly explained: “No, no, no – that’s not how it works. It [didn’t work out] for reasons that are not to be criticised. She’s amazing.”

The month prior to October's 'Midnights' being released, a fake track-listing leaked online with The 1975 listed as a featured artist on the track 'In My Dreams'.

However, Matty insisted it wasn't real and that they hadn't worked with the 'Karma' hitmaker, though they'd like to.

He said at the time: “We’d love to … love to work with Taylor Swift.

“[I] love Taylor Swift … think she’s one of the best songwriters. Yeah, no … we haven’t done that. We’d love to though, wouldn’t we?”