Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood pay tribute to late bandmate Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have written tributes to their late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.



After the band's singer and keyboardist died on Wednesday aged 79, Stevie and Mick took to social media with tributes to their late pal.



"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away," Stevie wrote in a handwritten letter posted on Instagram. "I didn't even know she was ill... until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London - but we were told to wait."



The singer continued, "So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around me in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now. I always (knew) I would need these words one day."



In the next slide, she shared the lyrics to Hallelujah by Haim, which features poignant lines including: "I had a best friend but she has come to pass, One I wish I could see now."



She concluded her note, "See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget me. Always, Stevie."



Fleetwood Mac's founding member and drummer, Mick, took to Instagram with his tribute.



"This is a day where my dear sweet Christine McVie has taken to flight... and let us earthbound folks to listen with baited (sic) breath to the sounds of that 'song bird'... reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us," he wrote in a screenshotted note. "Part of my heart has flown away today... I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound... they fly to me."