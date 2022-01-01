Harry Styles's As It Was named 'most-streamed' song of 2022

Harry Styles's As It Was has been named as the "most-streamed" song of 2022.

The track served as the lead single on the singer's third studio album, Harry's House, which was released in April.

On Wednesday, officials at Spotify announced that As It Was topped the list of songs most listened to in to both in the U.S. and around the world.

The top five also included Heat Waves by Glass Animals, Stay by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, as well as Bad Bunny's Me Porto Bonito and Tití Me Preguntó.

In addition, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti was the most-streamed album globally, followed by Style's Harry's House, Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR, = (equals) by Ed Sheeran, and Planet Her by Doja Cat.

The artists listened to most around the world included Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and BTS.

"(Bad Bunny) is the year's most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify - a spot he's held since 2020. No other artist has ever accomplished the feat before, so to celebrate, we've turned the heart button on Spotify into the singer's custom red-heart icon," a representative for the streaming service commented. "Taylor Swift held true to her invitation to meet her at midnight, and it propelled her to become the second-most-streamed artist of the year globally - and the top artist in Australia, the U.K., Ireland, Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia, and Singapore."